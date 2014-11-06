Bayern's Benatia sees no crisis at Roma

Roma suffered a second successive UEFA Champions League defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday, with Franck Ribery and Mario Gotze on target either side of half-time.

Yet Benatia, whose Bayern side ran out 7-1 victors in the reverse fixture, believes his old club can still qualify from Group E ahead of CSKA Moscow and Manchester City.

With two rounds of games to play, Roma are level on points with CSKA and two ahead of English champions City.

Benatia told Sky Sport Italia: "They're still in the hunt, I don't see where this ‘crisis’ is. They lost to Bayern but I don't see problems.

"Roma are strong, and always will be."

Despite their poor run of form, Rudi Garcia's side remain second in Serie A, three points behind reigning champions Juventus, and have their Champions League fate in their own hands.

Benatia added: "Are Roma in trouble? "I can't repeat what I said to my former team-mates, and certainly they've had easier times.



"But I know the team, and I know the group and the players - they have character, the desire to win, to do well."