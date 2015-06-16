Beattie joins Swansea's backroom staff

Swansea City have appointed James Beattie as a first-team coach, the former Accrington Stanley boss linking up with ex-Southampton team-mate Garry Monk.

Beattie left the League Two club in September having served as player-coach before assuming the manager's job with the Lancashire club.

The former England international will now join Monk at the Liberty Stadium, having played alongside the Swansea boss during his seven-year spell at Southampton.

The 37-year-old will work with existing coaches Kristian O'Leary and Alan Curtis, focusing specifically on training Swansea's forwards.

"I've known James for a long time. He is intelligent, has a great knowledge of the game from his experiences as a player, coach and manager; plus he thinks about the game in the same way as myself," Monk told the club's official website.

"He has some bright ideas and, despite already having a fantastic knowledge of the game, he is still looking to learn at every opportunity.

"I'm constantly trying to create and improve all areas of the first-team environment with young, talented and up-and-coming staff. That's not just the playing squad, but the backroom staff as well.

"James fits that criteria perfectly and, with the experience he's gained over the years, I'm sure the players will benefit greatly by tapping into his knowledge."