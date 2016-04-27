Beckenbauer backs Hoeness to step in for Sammer at Bayern

Franz Beckenbauer says disgraced former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness should replace sporting director Matthias Sammer during his illness.

Sammer has been absent from recent Bayern matches after undergoing treatment for a "minute circulatory disorder in the brain".

Hoeness was convicted in March 2014 and jailed the following June after it was discovered he had evaded €28.5million in taxes, but he was released in February and Beckenbauer feels his experience could prove vital.

"For many Bayern players he is like a father," Beckenbauer told Bild. "His word has great weight, his closeness would help the team.

"He knows all the situations of football, he could take over some tasks of Matthias Sammer as long as he is unwell."