Arsenal to bring Bayern Munich star back to the Premier League: report

Arteta wants more quality in his side

Arsenal are considering bringing a Bayern Munich player back to the Premier League this summer, as Mikel Arteta makes important changes to his squad.

After falling short again in the Premier League title race, Arsenal are in serious need of upgrades to make that final step in their hunt for the elusive honour. Injuries haven't helped, with squad depth certainly an issue for the Gunners.

But while rumours are abound over them bringing in a new striker, Arsenal might actually be looking elsewhere in the squad.

Arsenal to make squad upgrades with Bayern Munich star

Arteta has his eye on a player from Bayern Munich (Image credit: Getty Images)

Indeed, with both Jorginho and Thomas Partey out of contract in the summer, Arsenal are in need of a defensive midfielder to come into the team and hit the ground running.

The Gunners could be in luck, therefore, with one unhappy Bayern Munich star offering his services to sides in the Prmeier League.

Partey is out of contract at the end of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to CaughtOffside, Joao Palhinha has made it a "priority" to return to the Premier League in the summer after his time at Bayern Munich hasn't really worked out, with Arsenal among the interested sides.

Palhinha signed a four-year deal at Bayern Munich last summer after completing his £47.4m move from Fulham, but he has been limited to just nine starts in all competitions and is seeking more regular game time back in England.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Portuguese midfielder's agents are set to offer him to Arsenal, with Liverpool, Manchester United, West Ham and Nottingham Forest all potential destinations, too.

While nothing is concrete just yet, the report suggests that Bayern are willing to let Palhinha leave as well, with Joshua Kimmich having committed his future at the Allianz Arena and Leon Goretzka set to sign a new deal.

Palhinha has struggled for game time this term (Image credit: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it makes sense that Palhinha would want to leave Bayern when considering his role has been reduced to a bit-part player, with his performances in previous Premier League seasons still making him an interesting proposition. Arsenal need upgrades in that area of the pitch as well, with Palhinha the ideal profile of player.

Transfermarkt values Palhinha at £34.2m.