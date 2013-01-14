Belhanda recovers in time for Nations Cup
By app
Key Morocco midfielder Younes Belhanda should be ready to play in his country's opening Africa Cup of Nations finals match on Saturday despite a fitness scare at the weekend.
Belhanda suffered an adductor injury in training last week and doctors initially delayed a prognosis, sparking fears he might have suffered a serious setback ahead of their Group A encounter against Angola in Johannesburg at the start of the tournament.
However team officials said on Monday it had been a slight strain only and Belhanda, who helped Montpellier to the Ligue 1 title last year, would return to training on Tuesday.
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.