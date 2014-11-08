Belief still strong at Roma, says boss Garcia

Garcia's men have suffered defeats to title rivals Juventus and Napoli, in addition to successive losses against Bayern Munich in Group E of the UEFA Champions League, during a tough spell.

However, they are still only three points behind leaders Juve in Serie A, while their Champions League fate remains in their own hands.

Garcia now wants to see Roma return to the style that has seen them impress so much over the past year, starting against Torino at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

"We need to play like Roma, with aggression and enthusiasm," the Frenchman told a news conference on Saturday.

"We have belief. I see my players on a daily basis and they've trained well.

"In my mind Roma are on the same track as last season, but we're playing more matches. Our beliefs haven't changed one jot. I don't think we've dropped off physically.

"I believe in my players and with them we can achieve great things this season.

"Our playing style has brought results; one game is not going to change my beliefs. The lads are up for it, it will be tough but we'll do everything to win."

Kevin Strootman is set to make his comeback for Roma against Torino. The Netherlands international will start on the bench after recovering from the serious knee injury that saw him miss the World Cup.