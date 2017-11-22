Ben Yedder trolls Liverpool after dramatic Sevilla comeback

While there was no Champions League trophy on the line, Sevilla's comeback against Liverpool was reminiscent of the 'Miracle of Istanbul' as two-goal hero Wissam Ben Yedder trolled the Reds on Twitter.

Liverpool were cruising at 3-0 in Tuesday's Champions League encounter in Seville until Ben Yedder scored twice in the second half to salvage a dramatic 3-3 draw.

After Roberto Firmino's quick-fire brace and Sadio Mane's strike gave Liverpool a three-goal lead inside 30 minutes, Ben Yedder reduced the deficit six minutes into the second half.

Ben Yedder struck again via the penalty spot on the hour-mark before Guido Pizarro equalised in the 93rd minute.

Liverpool are no strangers to stunning comebacks, having erased a 3-0 deficit against AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final as they eventually triumphed on penalties.

And Frenchman Ben Yedder had some afterwards on social media, seemingly referencing Liverpool's famous night in Istanbul 12 years ago.

In Other News...