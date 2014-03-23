Benatia plays down Maicon argument

The pair were involved in a heated exchange during the first half of Roma's victory at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi.

It was the only sour spot on a positive night for Rudi Garcia's men as they strengthened their grip on second place, but the Moroccan says both players have moved on from the incident.

"These things can happen during games," Benatia told Sky Sport Italia.

"Maicon was very angry and he made that clear to me in a way I did not like one little bit. We discussed it over the half-time break.

"Now everything has been cleared up between us."