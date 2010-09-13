Benchikha named new Algeria coach
By app
ALGIERS - Algeria has appointed A-team coach Abdelhak Benchikha to replace Rabah Saadane, who stepped down last week as national team manager, the football federation said in a statement on Monday.
"This appointment addresses the Federation's concern, on the one hand, to put faith in top-level Algerian coaches, and on the other hand to ensure stability of the national team set-up at a time when it is in the middle of qualification for the African Nations Cup," the statement said.
Saadane, who earlier this year led Algeria to its first World Cup finals in 24 years, announced he was resigning after a 1-1 draw with Tanzania last week in an African Nations Cup qualifier.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.