Benchikha named new Algeria coach

"This appointment addresses the Federation's concern, on the one hand, to put faith in top-level Algerian coaches, and on the other hand to ensure stability of the national team set-up at a time when it is in the middle of qualification for the African Nations Cup," the statement said.

Saadane, who earlier this year led Algeria to its first World Cup finals in 24 years, announced he was resigning after a 1-1 draw with Tanzania last week in an African Nations Cup qualifier.

