Bendtner banned and fined for pants stunt

Bendtner, who lifted his shirt to show the name of an Irish firm on his waistband after scoring his second goal in the 3-2 Group B loss to Portugal on Wednesday, will be suspended for the opening match of Denmark's 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The 24-year-old Arsenal forward can lodge an appeal within three days.

The Danes were eliminated from Euro 2012 after losing 2-1 to Germany on Sunday.