The 25 weirdest transfers in British football history

It’s long been rumoured that Milan signed Blissett by mistake, confusing him for Watford team-mate John Barnes. That almost certainly isn’t true, but it did come as a surprise when the Rossoneri identified a player who had only ever played a single top-flight season as the ideal focal point for their attack. The move didn’t work out, and Blissett was back at Vicarage Road within a year.

“No matter how much money you have here,” the striker sighed during his time at San Siro, “you can’t seem to get Rice Krispies.”