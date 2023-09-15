Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund not as talented as Nicklas Bendtner, says ex-coach

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund was not as talented as former Arsenal frontman Nicklas Bendtner, according to a youth coach who worked with both players.

United splashed out £72m to acquire Hojlund from Atalanta over the summer, and the Denmark international turned in a promising cameo performance on his Premier League debut against Arsenal earlier this month.

Hojlund is set to make his first start for the club this weekend when United entertain Brighton at Old Trafford.

Nicklas Bendtner scored 45 goals during his time in the Premier League with Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

And Christian Mouroux, who worked with Hojlund at the age of 12, has praised the player's attitude and mentality, although he admitted he is not the most naturally gifted player he has seen.

“A good comparison can be made to the other rising superstar we had in Nicklas Bendtner. They are both number nines, both very physical and have this twinkle in the eye. They are humorous, outgoing and cheeky,” Mouroux told The Sun.

“Bendtner was probably a more naturally gifted footballer but that perhaps made him take things more lightly and get influenced by everything that affects you from the outside when you become a superstar.

Manchester United paid £72m to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta over the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Rasmus is completely different. Although I’m sure he will probably buy a bigger car and has a nice watch, it will not blow out of proportion.

“He has the right mentality for it. He is so disciplined. He is very aware of what hard work does for you and it’s hard work that has brought him to where he is today.”

Hojlund will hope to help United to their third consecutive home win when Brighton visit Old Trafford on Saturday.

