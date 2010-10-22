Bendtner feeling better than ever

The 6ft5 striker had another stop-start campaign for the Gunners last season, but is finally looking to regain his match fitness and start getting minutes under his belt.

However, Bendtner is optimistic about his chances of getting back in to Arsene Wenger's first XI, and after making his first appearance of the season as a substitute in Arsenal’s 2-1 win over Birmingham City last Saturday, the striker is adamant that the Emirates Stadium faithful will finally see the best of him.

"I would say I’m in the best physical shape ever,” Bendtner told Arsenal’s official website.

“It’s definitely my intention to come back very strongly and show everyone what they’ve been missing.

“Obviously the final little bit of sharpness you can only get in games, but apart from that I feel strong – and all that I’ve done physically, the running and everything, is so much sharper.

“My body’s sharper in general and I think my age has to do with it because you’ve grown more into your body when you’re 22, and it’s better than when you’re 20. I can see that I am physically in better shape, and that’s how I feel too.

“I want to be here, score all the goals I can and help the team win in every competition we enter. I’ll be doing everything to contribute at my highest level."

The Gunners travel to Manchester City on Sunday looking to avenge the 4-2 defeat of last season.

By Matt Maltby