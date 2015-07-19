Benfica 2 PSG 3: Youthful Ligue 1 champions come from behind

An undermanned Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to beat Benfica 3-2 at the International Champions Cup on Saturday.

Lucas Digne scored the winning goal for the Ligue 1 champions at BMO Field in Toronto after they had fallen behind at half-time.

Anderson Talisca and Jonas had put Benfica ahead after Jean-Kevin Augustin's opener for PSG.

But a Lucas Moura penalty and Digne's late goal secured victory for Laurent Blanc's side, who were without several big names.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Thiago Motta and Marco Verratti were among the players left out, while goalkeeper Kevin Trapp started ahead of Salvatore Sirigu.

But they grew into the encounter and eventually proved too good for the Primeira Liga champions.

Both teams made a rusty start in Toronto before the game came to life following a sloppy opening 15 minutes.

A ball fell to Talisca at the back post, but Trapp made a desperate save as the midfielder directed a shot straight down the middle when he should have scored.

Jean-Christophe Bahebeck went close for PSG at the other end in the 20th minute, cutting inside from the left before Julio Cesar pushed his shot away.

But the opening goal came nine minutes later through Augustin.

Bahebeck played a short pass into the 18-year-old forward, who turned his marker impressively before finishing well into the bottom corner.

Benfica were level in the 34th minute through Talisca.

Trapp palmed away a shot from Jonas, but the rebound fell for Talisca – who hit his shot into the ground and saw it go over the helpless German goalkeeper.

Talisca was causing problems and was unlucky not to put Benfica ahead as he blasted a 30-yard effort off the post.

Benfica went ahead three minutes before the break as Nicolas Gaitan was played in before rounding Julio Cesar and unselfishly passing across the face for Jonas to tap in.

Talisca hit the post via a deflection four minutes into the second half as Benfica were unfortunate not to go 3-1 up.

PSG would level in the 64th minute from the penalty spot.

Jardel brought down Christopher Nkunku with a clumsy challenge and Moura made no mistake with the spot-kick.

Digne was the match-winner as he struck in the 79th minute.

The impressive Augustin turned and ran at the Benfica defence before passing to Digne, whose shot was directed straight at keeper Paulo Lopes.

But the shot-stopper could only parry the ball into his own net to give PSG victory.