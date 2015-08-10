Benfica 'scared' of Sporting, claims Jesus

Jorge Jesus claimed former club Benfica were scared of Sporting Lisbon after guiding the latter to success in Sunday's Supertaca Candido de Oliveira.

Sporting were 1-0 winners at the Estadio Municipal de Aveiro - Teo Gutierrez scoring in the second half to hand new coach Jesus an early victory over his old employers.

Jesus, who left the Estadio da Luz in June after six successful years, said: "Benfica was scared of Sporting and that is down to how we started the game.

"I felt like Benfica was afraid and Sporting was more of a team. The players and the fans deserve to be congratulated.

"It isn't easy to get the team playing like they did in just five weeks and it is all down to the intelligence of the players.

"We were the best team throughout the 90 minutes and we had the most chances."

Jesus has set his sights on guiding Sporting to a first title since 2002.

"Any Sporting coach has to play for the title," he added.

"Saying things like 'we are going to try' doesn't wash with the history that this club has.

"We have to go for it."