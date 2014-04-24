Benfica's Jesus excited by Juventus clash

The Primeira Liga champions host the first leg of the semi-final at the Estadio da Luz against the Serie A leaders.

Jesus is wary of the 'unique' way Juve play, which he described as similar to most Italian teams, and labelled the match-up fitting of a final.

"(Juve) have a strong mentality about tactics. In general the players know this very well and they have a unique way of playing," Jesus told a news conference.

"For us and the rest of Europe it's different. I tried that system in the beginning of my career.

"What I know is very clear, this will be a beautiful clash between two great teams, in my opinion the two strongest in Europa League."

Benfica secured the league title on Sunday with two matches remaining, while Juve are eight points clear atop the Serie A.

Jesus denies that is an advantage for his side.

"A team is made with the collective. Most of the Juventus players have quality, like us in Benfica," he said.

"I think both teams are very similar, not in tactics but in the mentality.

"Although I don't see any advantage for Benfica, our main objective was the local championship and for Thursday, this fact gives us more confidence, but I don't it's an advantage."