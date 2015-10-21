Benitez lauds injury-hit Madrid

Rafael Benitez stopped short of labelling Real Madrid's performance in a 0-0 draw with Paris Saint-Germain as their best of the season, but was nevertheless delighted with his side's showing.

Missing Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema, an injury-hit Madrid earned a share of the spoils in Champions League Group A on Wednesday.

James Rodriguez was also sidelined for the trip to Paris but Real were still able to cancel out their hosts in the French capital.

Speaking afterwards, Benitez insisted he never doubted Real's ability to compete in the absence of several first-team regulars.

"I was convinced the team was going to do well, I knew they were doing their best and willing to win the game," said Benitez.

"We had chances to do it, took the control of the game and even had more shots on goal. As a coach I am satisfied as the players did a great game."

PSG did enjoy the majority of possession, but Benitez added: "I am not concerned on the possession, but on the image the team leaves. Despite our injuries, we have seen a huge Real Madrid.

"It's difficult to say if this has been the best game. We have scored five goals in others ... but this one had maximum intensity and rhythm, both with and without the ball."