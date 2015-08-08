Benteke 'dreamt' criticism - Sherwood

Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood denies ever telling former striker Christian Benteke not to join Liverpool.

Benteke, 24, hit out at Sherwood on Thursday, saying his former boss had told him not to join Liverpool because they "do not cross the ball".

Sherwood said he had never made such a suggestion to Benteke, who joined Brendan Rodgers' team in a deal believed to be worth £32.5million.

"I can't remember ever saying that, he must have dreamt that one," Sherwood was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

"I would try anything to make him stay but I don't remember ever saying he shouldn’t go and play for Liverpool. I wouldn't be that disrespectful to that football club."

Benteke scored 42 Premier League goals in 88 appearances for Villa after joining the club in August 2012.

Sherwood said he had never tried to take credit for Benteke's form, with the Belgium international scoring 11 goals in 10 league games late in the season.

"I took no credit, people gave me credit, I didn't take it, I didn't ask for it," he said.