Youri Tielemans drops update on Aston Villa future following Champions League failure
Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans emerged as a key player for Villa this season as the club missed out on a top-five finish
Aston Villa came up just short in their quest for a Champions League place this season following a controversial final-day defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.
A disallowed goal and a red card for Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez opened the door for Newcastle United to pip Unai Emery’s side to fifth place on goal difference, meaning that Villa will instead compete in the Europa League next term following this year’s run to the Champions League quarter-finals.
With this comes an inevitable drop in revenue that will impact the club’s ability to recruit this summer and may also be an issue when it comes to convincing ambitious players to remain at the club in the interest of other suitors.
Youri Tielemans addresses Aston Villa future openly
Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans has enjoyed perhaps the best season of his career this year, building on what was a mixed first campaign at Villa Park following his free transfer from Leicester City in the summer of 2023.
The 28-year-old was voted both Supporters’ and Players’ Player of the Season last month after a season which saw him add a new level of tenacity and midfield grit to his game as he started every one of the club’s first 35 Premier League games before a calf injury forced him out for two of the final three matches of the campaign.
The Belgian is currently on international duty and came of the bench during his country’s 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw with North Macedonia on Friday and will be hoping to start against Wales on Monday.
“Of course, I was able to score five goals and provide 10 assists this season,” he said when reflecting on his domestic season at a press conference ahead of the Wales clash. “But I was also influential in my team’s play. I’ve been consistent and I think I’ve improved throughout the season.”
Tielemans - who was ranked at no.23 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best Premier League players of the season - then looked further ahead to what his future holds.
“There’s nothing definitive or ruled out about whether I’ll stay or leave,” he continued. “But I feel good at Aston Villa; I feel a lot of confidence from the club and the manager.”
In FourFourTwo’s view, Tielemans has become a key part of the Villa midfield, bringing experience and presence, and while these quotes are certainly not a come-and-get-me plea to a Champions League side, the Villa Park hierarchy may be concerned that the player may have left the door open for a potential move.
Tielemans - who Transfermarkt currently value at €38million - has two years left on his current deal, so a decision will need to be made on either a new contract or potential exit in the coming months to ensure his value is protected.
