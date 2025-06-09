Youri Tielemans picked up Villa's Supporters' and Players' Player of the Year awards this season

Aston Villa came up just short in their quest for a Champions League place this season following a controversial final-day defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

A disallowed goal and a red card for Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez opened the door for Newcastle United to pip Unai Emery’s side to fifth place on goal difference, meaning that Villa will instead compete in the Europa League next term following this year’s run to the Champions League quarter-finals.

With this comes an inevitable drop in revenue that will impact the club’s ability to recruit this summer and may also be an issue when it comes to convincing ambitious players to remain at the club in the interest of other suitors.

Youri Tielemans addresses Aston Villa future openly

Tielemans made 36 Premier League appearances this season (Image credit: Harry Murphy - AVFC/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans has enjoyed perhaps the best season of his career this year, building on what was a mixed first campaign at Villa Park following his free transfer from Leicester City in the summer of 2023.

The 28-year-old was voted both Supporters’ and Players’ Player of the Season last month after a season which saw him add a new level of tenacity and midfield grit to his game as he started every one of the club’s first 35 Premier League games before a calf injury forced him out for two of the final three matches of the campaign.

Tielemans signed from Leicester City on a free transfer in July 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Belgian is currently on international duty and came of the bench during his country’s 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw with North Macedonia on Friday and will be hoping to start against Wales on Monday.

“Of course, I was able to score five goals and provide 10 assists this season,” he said when reflecting on his domestic season at a press conference ahead of the Wales clash. “But I was also influential in my team’s play. I’ve been consistent and I think I’ve improved throughout the season.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tielemans - who was ranked at no.23 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best Premier League players of the season - then looked further ahead to what his future holds.

“There’s nothing definitive or ruled out about whether I’ll stay or leave,” he continued. “But I feel good at Aston Villa; I feel a lot of confidence from the club and the manager.”

Unai Emery's side just missed out on a Champions League spot this season (Image credit: Alamy)

In FourFourTwo’s view, Tielemans has become a key part of the Villa midfield, bringing experience and presence, and while these quotes are certainly not a come-and-get-me plea to a Champions League side, the Villa Park hierarchy may be concerned that the player may have left the door open for a potential move.

Tielemans - who Transfermarkt currently value at €38million - has two years left on his current deal, so a decision will need to be made on either a new contract or potential exit in the coming months to ensure his value is protected.