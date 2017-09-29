Benteke sidelined for six weeks as Palace's problems grow

Crystal Palace's goalscoring woes were dealt another blow on Friday as Roy Hodgson confirmed Christian Benteke will miss at least six weeks through injury.

Benteke hobbled out of last weekend's 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City, the striker replaced by Bakary Sako with 18 minutes to play.

And Palace's worst fears were confirmed when he was diagnosed with a knee ligament injury, which Hodgson expects to rule the Belgium international out for a significant period.

"He's got ligament damage which will keep him out for a minimum of six weeks," the new Palace boss told a media conference.

"We don't think he'll be able to train for six weeks."

RH: Team News: Benteke, Loftus-Cheek, Tomkins all missing for this weekend . September 29, 2017

In their opening six matches, Palace are yet to pick up a point or even score a goal, leaving them rooted to the foot of the table.

They face Manchester United this weekend before welcoming Chelsea to Selhurst Park after the international break, and Hodgson has warned it may take some time to turn the Eagles' fortunes around.

"There could be more pain ahead but we won't be phased as we work on our task that we have ahead of us as a group.

"United have a very strong squad but we will be looking to give them a good game and hope for any good luck that is around.

"We will go to Old Trafford with a belief that we can get a result and I know this group will have the confidence for sure."

Benteke is not the only player out with injury, however, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek (thigh), James Tomkins (ill) and Connor Wickham (knee) also sidelined.