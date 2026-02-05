Scotland risk losing 15-goal striker ahead of World Cup squad announcement

Scotland could miss out on a hotshot striker who is considering his international future before his representative career even begins, according to reports.

Steve Clarke has deployed several centre-forwards in his time in charge of the national team. Che Adams and now Kieron Bowie are playing in Serie A, George Hirst, Tommy Conway and Lyndon Dykes in the EFL, and Lawrence Shankland and Kevin Nisbet in the Scottish Premiership.

Midfielders John McGinn and Scott McTominay have done the same but Dykes and Adams are the only strikers of the current crop to have racked up double figures in international football.

Scotland's uncapped striker could switch his international allegiance

One player banging in the goals for his club but yet to get the nod at international level is Robbie Ure, a 21-year-old striker from Glasgow who moved from Rangers to Anderlecht's youth academy in 2023.

A rangy striker with an eye for goal, Ure played once for the Belgian giants' first team before signing for Swedish Allsvenskan outfit Sirius a year ago.

In 30 appearances for Sirius, who finished in the middle of the Swedish top flight in 2025 but have been praised over the years for their stylish football, Ure has scored 11 goals and claimed four assists for an average of a goal contribution in every other match.

The path into international football might seem obvious but Clarke could come to rue not moving earlier, according to reports.

"Ure, who was capped five times for Scotland at under-19 level and scored twice, is rumoured to be going through the process of gaining a Ukrainian passport, whom he qualifies to represent through his grandfather," reports GlasgowWorld.

"It’s an ominous early sign for those of a Scottish persuasion. Clarke and Co will need to act fast if they want to avoid missing out on another rising star of the future.

"If Ure has still expressed a desire to represent the country of his birth, now is the time to get him integrated into his squad."

Ure might have been slightly off the radar since his two Premiership appearances for the Gers in 2022-23 but Clarke and his team will have been all over his progress in Belgium and Sweden.

Scotland qualified for World Cup 2026 in the most spectacular fashion imaginable. It could be Clarke's one big advantage if he does want to bring Ure into the fold.

Ukraine could yet qualify for the colossal tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico in the summer but will need to navigate one of the UEFA play-off paths to claim a World Cup finals berth.

Their opponents for the play-off semi-final to be played in Valencia in March? Sweden.