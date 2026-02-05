Pep Guardiola reveals conversation with possible Manchester City transfer target after Newcastle clash

Pep Guardiola is one of the few managers in football who could attract almost any player to make career decisions based wholly on the opportunity to play under him.

Guardiola is regarded as one of the game’s great managers, and while it’s possible to quote his freedom to spend in the transfer market through his career in mitigation, what’s certainly true is that players all over the world hold him in high esteem.

Once in a while, the Manchester City boss will be spotted having a chat with an opposition player, passing on his admiration or making clear his displeasure at some perceived in-game transgression.

Sandro Tonali is ‘a really top, top player’

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali was seen in conversation with Guardiola on the turf at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night, after Man City had polished off a 5-1 aggregate win over the holders in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup.

The central midfielder moved to the Magpies from AC Milan, where he appeared destined to enjoy a long future as captain. A youth graduate of now-defunct Brescia, 25-year-old Tonali has been a tremendous addition to the Newcastle engine room despite serving a lengthy ban for betting offences.

📺 Sandro Tonali & Pep Guardiola on full-time here #nufc #mcfc pic.twitter.com/2JzfUWbumoFebruary 4, 2026

Tonali has been heavily linked with a move away from St James’ Park in the summer transfer window.

While he is understood to be happy at Newcastle, Real Madrid and Premier League rivals Arsenal have both been credited with an interest in the Italian international, who was ranked at no.35 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League players of last season.

City seem like exactly the sort of club that might be keen on acquiring his services but Guardiola was quick to clear up any suspicion arising from his public chat with Tonali after Wednesday’s game.

“My Italian is perfect, so that’s why I can communicate with him,” the City boss modestly told reporters when asked about the on-field conflab at the Etihad.

“We have a friend in common in Brescia. Every time we are connected all three, through him. I know his father [from] a long time ago. All the time we met, we talk about AC Milan, the supporters, and how happy he is here in Newcastle.

“He’s a really top, top player. A top player.”

The pair will meet again in just a few weeks, when Newcastle return to Manchester for their second Premier League fixture against City this season.

While City made light work of the two-legged Carabao Cup tie, Tonali and Newcastle defeated them at St James’ Park in November.

Both teams have key fixtures awaiting them in the league this weekend. City will be aiming to close the gap at the top when they visit Liverpool on Sunday, while Newcastle take on Brentford in Saturday’s teatime kick-off.