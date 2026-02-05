Is Rayan Cherki injured this weekend? Manchester City star's fitness and injury latest

Rayan Cherki was a doubt for Manchester City’s Carabao Cup fixture against Newcastle United on Wednesday.

Cherki picked up a knock during the second half of City's draw with Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday. The 22-year-old scored the first goal of the game and had to be replaced by Tijjani Reijnders with 20 minutes remaining at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Dominic Solanke equalised with his second goal moments later and City went into their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Newcastle United wounded.

Will Rayan Cherki play against Liverpool?

Rayan Cherki celebrates scoring against Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

The French international underwent pre-match checks before City's 3-1 win that sent them to Wembley and was fit enough to come on as a substitute in the middle of the second half.

The fitness of Cherki, who is ranked at no.17 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now, is understood to be subject to monitoring this week, but he came through his cameo unscathed and should be available if selected against Liverpool on Sunday.

Cherki joined Man City from Lyon last summer and had to manage a thigh injury early in the 2025/26 season, scoring on his debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers but missing four Premier League matches before the October international break.

He's started 12 of City's 20 league matches, scoring twice more, and has been a regular in their trio of cup competitions too.

Manager Pep Guardiola has picked him in the starting line-up in three of the six Champions League fixtures for which he's been available. Cherki's had a goalscoring impact in Europe too.

The Frenchman started City's league fixture against Liverpool in November, a 3-0 home win at the Etihad Stadium in which Erling Haaland, Nico Gonzalez and Jeremy Doku scored the goals.

Rayan Cherki in action for France U21 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City are also assessing the readiness of Bernardo Silva, while Savinho, John Stones and Doku are understood to be nearing a return but aren't expected back in time for Sunday.

Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol are still one month and two months away respectively.

Guardiola's side gained a point on third-placed Aston Villa on Sunday but were disappointed not to collect all three after taking a two-goal lead at Spurs.

The result leaves them six points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, a gap that could stretch to nine by the time Sunday's game at Anfield gets underway.

The Gunners welcome Sunderland to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday knowing that a win would strengthen their grip on the lead in the title race.