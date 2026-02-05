Is Martin Odegaard injured this weekend? Arsenal injury news and fitness latest on Gunners skipper

Martin Odegaard was unavailable for Arsenal’s Carabao Cup fixture against Chelsea on Tuesday.

Arsenal bagged a place at Wembley thanks to a 4-2 aggregate win in the semi-final, a victory secured courtesy of a stoppage time winner on the night from former Blues forward Kai Havertz.

Odegaard played the first 68 minutes of the first leg at Stamford Bridge but was not in the line-up for the second due to the injury he sustained against Leeds.

Will Martin Odegaard play against Sunderland?

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal will play at home against Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, nipping at the carrot of going nine points clear at the top of the table.

Odegaard, who is ranked at no.13 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now, "felt a little niggle" at Elland Road and did not feel able to play against Chelsea in midweek, according to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

A post shared by FourFourTwo (@fourfourtwouk) A photo posted by on

The latest information from Arteta is that his captain is targeting a return for Saturday's home fixture against the Black Cats.

"We tried [on Tuesday and] he wasn't comfortable," Arteta told reporters this week. "So let's see if he's available for the weekend. Hopefully."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Gunners skipper played a little under half an hour against Leeds but is hoping to avoid missing a sixth Premier League game of the season through injury.

Odegaard has only started 13 of Arsenal's 24 league matches in 2025-26, though they won four and drew two of the six he's missed up to this point.

Given their runs in three cup competitions, the same is obvious true of the handful of matches the Norway international has missed in the Champions League and domestic cups.

Martin Odegaard in action for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are aiming to extend their lead at the top of the table before second-placed Manchester City take on Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Arteta will be without Bukayo Saka against Sunderland. The winger is working towards a return but might not be back until Arsenal play Tottenham Hotspur in a few weeks' time.

Mikel Merino is set to have surgery on a foot injury and will be sidelined for a number of months.

Arsenal have won three matches in three different competitions since losing at home to Manchester United. They'll face Brentford, Wigan Athletic and Wolverhampton Wanderers before the next North London Derby at the end of the month.