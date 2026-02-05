Is Martin Odegaard injured this weekend? Arsenal injury news and fitness latest on Gunners skipper

The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Five times a week
FourFourTwo Daily
Fantastic football content straight to your inbox! From the latest transfer news, quizzes, videos, features and interviews with the biggest names in the game, plus lots more.
Once a week
...And it’s LIVE!
Sign up to our FREE live football newsletter, tracking all of the biggest games available to watch on the device of your choice. Never miss a kick-off!
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
Martin Odegaard was unavailable for Arsenal’s Carabao Cup fixture against Chelsea on Tuesday.
Arsenal bagged a place at Wembley thanks to a 4-2 aggregate win in the semi-final, a victory secured courtesy of a stoppage time winner on the night from former Blues forward Kai Havertz.
Odegaard played the first 68 minutes of the first leg at Stamford Bridge but was not in the line-up for the second due to the injury he sustained against Leeds.
Will Martin Odegaard play against Sunderland?
Arsenal will play at home against Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, nipping at the carrot of going nine points clear at the top of the table.
Odegaard, who is ranked at no.13 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now, "felt a little niggle" at Elland Road and did not feel able to play against Chelsea in midweek, according to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.
A post shared by FourFourTwo (@fourfourtwouk)
A photo posted by on
The latest information from Arteta is that his captain is targeting a return for Saturday's home fixture against the Black Cats.
"We tried [on Tuesday and] he wasn't comfortable," Arteta told reporters this week. "So let's see if he's available for the weekend. Hopefully."
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The Gunners skipper played a little under half an hour against Leeds but is hoping to avoid missing a sixth Premier League game of the season through injury.
Odegaard has only started 13 of Arsenal's 24 league matches in 2025-26, though they won four and drew two of the six he's missed up to this point.
Given their runs in three cup competitions, the same is obvious true of the handful of matches the Norway international has missed in the Champions League and domestic cups.
Arsenal are aiming to extend their lead at the top of the table before second-placed Manchester City take on Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.
Arteta will be without Bukayo Saka against Sunderland. The winger is working towards a return but might not be back until Arsenal play Tottenham Hotspur in a few weeks' time.
Mikel Merino is set to have surgery on a foot injury and will be sidelined for a number of months.
Arsenal have won three matches in three different competitions since losing at home to Manchester United. They'll face Brentford, Wigan Athletic and Wolverhampton Wanderers before the next North London Derby at the end of the month.
Get VIP Arsenal tickets HERE with Seat Unique!
Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.
Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance writer, Editor-in-Chief of AVillaFan.com, author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Northern Premier League Midlands Division club Coventry Sphinx.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.