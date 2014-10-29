Bentleigh Greens dreaming of cup glory

The Greens came from behind to defeat Adelaide City 2-1 on Wednesday, becoming the only team from the outside the Hyundai A-League to reach the semi-finals.



Just two matches now separate the PS4 National Premier Leagues Victoria team from what would be a fairytale triumph in the national knockout competition.



Regardless of whether they are drawn against Adelaide United, the Central Coast Mariners or Perth Glory/Melbourne Victory (playing at time of writing) in the last four, the boss has no intention of merely making up the numbers.



"Nothing's impossible," he said.



"Now we're in the final four all that it needs is for us to have a good game and maybe the other team won't. Then you're in the final and anything can happen after that.



"Last year, I said before the game that we ended up runners-up in a game we should have won in the VPL final," he said, referring to a 3-2 loss to Northcote City.



"This is redemption for us to get this far. We want to go one step further, no doubt."



Anastasiadis implored the Greens to build on their achievements of recent seasons as they prepare for another tilt at state and cup glory next term.



"It leaves a massive legacy for the club," he said.



"It puts us in another stratosphere at the moment. We have to take advantage of this, as a club, as a committee, we have to take advantage of this now.



"Hopefully it'll give the other players coming through this club, to know they're part of a club that's in the final four of the inaugural FFA Cup.



"It gives them another incentive to be part of this club."