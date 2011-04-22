Berbatov doubtful for Man United

The Premier League's leading scorer Dimitar Berbatov could miss Manchester United's match against Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday.

"We'll see what he's like today in view of tomorrow," said manager Sir Alex Ferguson in reference to the Bulgarian striker's groin strain.

Berbatov, on 21 goals, leads Carlos Tevez by two in the leading scorers' list.

United midfielder Darren Fletcher is nearing a return in around 10 days after a virus.

"When he does come back, he'll go straight into the team. He'll be a very, very important player to come back," added Ferguson.

Right-back Rafael da Silva is available to face Everton.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has no new injury worries apart from midfielder Abou Diaby who picked up a calf strain against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

"As for anybody else, I haven't seen the players because they were off yesterday (Thursday). I will see them later," Wenger said on Friday.

Tottenham could be without PFA player of the year Gareth Bale for Saturday's home game against West Bromwich Albion. "He has to be a doubt," said manager Harry Redknapp.

"I don't want to say he's definitely out just in case there is a chance but at the moment you wouldn't think he would be fit."

Defenders Ledley King (groin), Jonathan Woodgate (groin), and Alan Hutton (knee) remain sidelined. Midfielder Wilson Palacios also has a knee problem.

Aston Villa manager Gerard Houllier is in good spirits after his health scare, assistant boss Gary McAllister said on Friday.

"I visited him and was surprised how well he looked. He didn't look ill. There is colour in his cheeks.

"There is no surgery needed which is a big massive plus."

Houllier was taken ill on Wednesday and rushed to hospital. There is no timescale for his return.

Manchester City will be without captain Tevez for Monday's match at Blackburn Rovers, the Argentine still absent with a hamstring injury.

"He is here for treatment, morning and afternoon, with the physio. He will be in Milan seven to 10 days and then come back," said manager Roberto Mancini.

"We have another four weeks so I hope we can recover Carlos for the final. His progress has been good," Mancini added in reference to the May 14 FA Cup Final.