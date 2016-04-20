Bernat wants Bayern to provide Pep with perfect farewell

Juan Bernat hopes he and his Bayern Munich team-mates can give Pep Guardiola the ideal send-off when he departs for Manchester City at the end of the season.

Guardiola is set to take over from Manuel Pellegrini at the Etihad Stadium, with Carlo Ancelotti the man to replace the Spaniard at the Allianz Arena.

Any concerns over a lack of focus for Guardiola and Bayern in the closing weeks of 2015-16 have been quickly dispelled, with the club looking in good shape to record a second treble in four seasons.

Bayern hold a seven-point lead over Borussia Dortmund with four Bundesliga games remaining, booked their spot in the DFB-Pokal final with a 2-0 win over Hertha Berlin, and have a Champions League semi-final clash with Atletico Madrid to come.

And versatile left-sided player Bernat wants to give his compatriot the perfect conclusion to bow out on.

"Our goal is to reach the final. It would be a great thing to bid goodbye to Guardiola with the treble," he said.

"The dangerous weapon of Atletico is the team spirit. They fight very well together. They are very aggressive."

Xabi Alonso is a vastly experienced customer when it comes to the last four of the Champions League, and the midfielder believes that can only aid his team's cause when they face Atletico in the first leg in Madrid next week.

"It's my ninth Champions League semi-final. But a semi-final is nothing," he said.

"We want to reach the final and win the trophy.

"[Franck] Ribery and me are not young anymore. But we still have the passion and freshness. We can give the main points in big games.

"What Pep will bequeath is spectacular. We should not take a look only on the results."