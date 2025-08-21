Quiz! Can you name every player named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year since 2000?

Time for a football quiz – this one's all about the PFA Team of the Year.

Every year, the Professional Footballers' Association names an XI of the best players from the previous season, with a team assembled for the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two, along with the Women's Super League.

So today's quiz looks at every single player to have been recognised by the accolade, following the 2024/25 edition being revealed this week.

156 players have named in 26 teams since the turn of the century, with some stars becoming regulars of the format and others simply rewarded for the campaign of their life.

We've listed them all out and given you a generous helping of 20 minutes to name every single one, even supplying you with the seasons that they were named in the team by the PFA and the number of times they made the XI.

From the stars who defined decades to those you forgot were even good that season, how many can you name? Sign into FourFourTwo for hints (if you so need them) and to drop your score in the comments.

Best of luck…

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

You've named the league's best of the best. But how about taking on the world?

