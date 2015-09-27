Bertolacci slams Milan's first-half display against Genoa

Milan midfielder Andrea Bertolacci says his side cannot continue to "gift one half" to their opponents following their 1-0 defeat to Genoa on Sunday.

Blerim Dzemaili put the home side ahead in the 10th minute and Alessio Romagnoli picked up a second yellow card just before the break to compound a dismal opening 45 minutes for the Rossoneri.

Milan responded well in the second period and Bertolacci, Luiz Adriano and Mario Balotelli all came close to forcing an equaliser.

But the 24-year-old insists his side must learn to deliver a consistent performance, saying after the match: "The result is a bit harsh on us because Genoa didn't do much apart from their goal. Unfortunately, it was one of those days.

"We're not happy with our first-half display and we cannot keep gifting our opponents one half of the match. We created chances, but weren't able to make them count.

"Based on the second half performance, however, it will be hard for any team to take us on. We're disappointed with the defeat and we all have to get back on track.

"I had two chances today and it's a real shame. When it's not your day it's not easy. We have to reflect on today as we cannot repeat our first-half performance from today and our second half performance away at Udinese."

Defender Rodrigo Ely added: "We wanted to maintain our winning ways and so we're naturally disappointed. We didn't have a good first half, but we showed a good amount of pride in the second half and created a lot of chances.

"We need to improve and keep training hard. Let's move on from this."