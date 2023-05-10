Quiz! Can you name whether these players played for AC Milan, Inter Milan, both or neither?

No time limit for this one, 20 players to guess.

Milan used to have one football club. It was when Italian football introduced a new league specifically for overseas players that the club split into two.

That's how we got the team, Internazionale, funnily enough. It wasn't long before this league for foreign stars was merged into the Italian-only league, though, pitting Milan against Inter for decades of rivalry.

They've shared plenty over the years – a stadium, for one, but countless players who have seemingly toured Serie A nomadically. There's a lot that divides them, too.

Today, we're asking you which players have represented either side… or neither.

