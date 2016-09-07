Better late than never - Mika joins Sunderland

Sunderland have completed the signing of Mika after the goalkeeper's move from Boavista was delayed by a "technical issue" at the Portuguese club's end.

The 25-year-old has signed a two-year contract at the Stadium of Light and is David Moyes' 10th signing since succeeding Sam Allardyce as manager.

In a statement on their official website, Sunderland explained FIFA had ratified the move for Mika, a former Portugal Under-20 and Under-21 international, because "both teams fulfilled their commitments" prior to the August 31 deadline eight days ago.

The statement read: "The deal has been ratified by FIFA, after Sunderland completed all of the necessary protocols in advance of the transfer window closing.

"A technical issue meant that Boavista were unable to complete their requirements by the 11pm deadline on August 31, however FIFA are satisfied that both teams fulfilled their commitments and the transfer has now been approved."

TRANSFER: have completed the signing of Michael Simões Domingues - September 7, 2016

Sunderland return to Premier League action against Moyes' former club Everton on Monday, while Mika will contest goalkeeping duties with Vito Mannone ad Jordan Pickford.