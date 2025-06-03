Manchester United receive 'signal' to make Mike Maignan move: report
Manchester United are in the market for Mike Maignan, with Ruben Amorim unconvinced by Andre Onana in goal
Manchester United could be about step up transfer plans for Mike Maignan.
Andre Onana only joined the Red Devils in 2023 as the replacement for long-term custodian David De Gea, but with the Cameroon international coming under significant fire this season, Manchester United could be about to replace him already.
Following a bombshell from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano regarding Chelsea's place in the race for Milan star Maignan, United may have to act now if they're to secure a world-class replacement for Onana.
Manchester United can accelerate Mike Maignan move, thanks to “signal”
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Italian journalist Romano dropped the update that Chelsea have begun their approach for Maignan as a replacement for Robert Sanchez.
The France no.1 – ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best goalkeepers in the world right now – “has still not signed new contract at the club” according to Romano, putting suitors on alert ahead of a move.
Italian outlet Calciomercato recently relayed that United were “waiting for a signal” from Milan that they could proceed with talks for Maignan, with this latest development seemingly enough to see the Red Devils pounce.
Maignan's contract expires next year, meaning there could be the potential for a cut-price move to the Premier League.
Get the FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Given United's concerns around complying with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), the club would have to act fast to secure a move for Maignan ahead of rivals.
FourFourTwo understands that there has been provisional interest in Onana from Saudi Arabia, but that a suitor would have to be found quickly if they are to progress a Maignan deal imminently.
United are hoping to move on the likes of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho for “pure profit” in the coming weeks, which should help with funding incomings.
Maignan is worth €25 million, according to Transfermarkt.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.