Bielsa baffled by dropped Marseille points

Marseille were held to a 2-2 draw at the Stade Velodrome - David N'Gog scoring a late equaliser - as Bielsa's side missed the chance to go top of Ligue 1.

Despite goals from Dimitri Payet and Andre Ayew gaining a point for his side, Bielsa was left frustrated by a lack of cutting edge.

"Call the result what you want, but it can't be a source of satisfaction," he explained.

"We have dropped two points which are indispensable in our quest for what we are seeking.

"I saw that we were up against a side with many fewer resources than us, and the difference we showed in terms of chances, we weren't able to reflect that on the scoreboard.

"I think we have the quality, the resources to build attacking play and we don't manage to translate that into goals.

"It's a difficult situation to explain, because it's not the first time that I have to answer that question, and I can't find a satisfactory answer."