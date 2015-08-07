Bielsa denies Mexico link

Marseille coach Marcelo Bielsa insists he is yet to speak to anyone from the Mexican Football Federation about the national team job.

Miguel Herrera was sacked as Mexico coach in July for allegedly punching a journalist after leading his team to the CONCACAF Gold Cup title.

Bielsa, who is preparing his team for their Ligue 1 opener against Caen on Saturday, said there had been no contact despite links.

"I haven't spoken with anyone at the Mexican Federation," he said on Thursday.

"This shows that it's only an hypothesis and I don't discuss hypothesis."

Former Premier League players Lassana Diarra and Abou Diaby have both joined Marseille in the off-season.

Bielsa said he had agreed with chairman Vincent Labrune to sign the duo.

"The project for this new season has changed in June and July. We had to adapt, because of the situation at the club," he said.

"The chairman put on all of efforts and spend a lot time to solve all the unexpected issues. Diarra and Diaby signings are two ideas of the president."