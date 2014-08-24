Bielsa joy at first Marseille victory

After suffering a 2-0 home defeat in their Ligue 1 opener against Montpellier last weekend, Marseille recorded a 1-0 win at Guingamp on Saturday, with Andre-Pierre Gignac netting the winner.

And Bielsa was relieved to get his first points on the board since taking the reins at Stade Velodrome.

"Winning always brings joy and tranquillity," he said. "We had several good opportunities and we managed to score.

"After going in front, we controlled the game pretty well. Defensively, the team played well and individually, the players did the job.

"We could have scored more goals because we had a number of good chances.

"The team defended very well and also constructed good attacks, but, on the other hand, we didn't finish well.

"Guingamp had two chances to score, once from a constructed attack, once from a set piece, but they have good attackers."