Bigas: I did not deliberately injure Messi

Las Palmas defender Pedro Bigas has insisted that he never had any intention of injuring Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

The Argentina captain picked up a knee injury after he had a shot blocked by Bigas in the Catalans' 2-1 La Liga win at Camp Nou back on September 26.

Messi was consequently ruled out for seven to eight weeks, but Bigas hopes the 28-year-old will soon be back on the pitch.

"I didn't do it deliberately. I got the ball and he hurt himself because of the way he took the shot. He's a top player and I wish him a speedy recovery," Bigas was quoted as saying by Marca.

"I planned to speak to Messi at the end of the match, but that never happened because he'd already gone to the hospital to have some tests.

"I did not realise Messi got injured at the time, but I noticed it afterwards when there was a break in play. He had bad luck.

"There was impact between the ball, him and me, and he got injured.

"Mess is one of the best players in the world and I hope he recovers quickly."