Billy Gilmour could make his Brighton debut against Leicester

Brighton remain without Adam Lallana for Sunday’s visit of Leicester but new boy Billy Gilmour could make his debut.

Lallana has a calf injury, with boss Graham Potter admitting he is unlikely to return before the international break.

Gilmour is available following his move from Chelsea and Joel Veltman is fit but the game could come too soon for Jeremy Sarmiento despite his return to training.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers could hand a debut to new signing Wout Faes at the Amex.

The defender, who joined from Reims to replace Wesley Fofana, still needed clearance after signing on deadline day but may be available.

Defenders Ricardo Pereira (Achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee) and Daniel Amartey are out.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, Lamptey, Colwill, Van Hecke, Estupinan, March, Mac Allister, Gross, Gilmour, Mwepu, Caicedo, Alzate, Mitoma, Trossard, Sarmiento, Enciso, Welbeck, Undav, Ferguson.

Leicester provisional squad: Ward, Iversen, Justin, Soyuncu, Vestergaard, Faes, Evans, Thomas, Castagne, Ndidi, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Praet, Vardy, Daka, Barnes, Iheanacho, Perez.