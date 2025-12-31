‘Nicole Kidman is always great to watch - oh, then there’s Winston Churchill of course… there are so many legends’ Sean Dyche on his favourite redheads… and the best hole in the world

Sean Dyche knows his own mind. He knows when a five-hour drive is too long to look at a landmark and whether or not he's bored while he's there.

The Nottingham Forest manager knows a thing or two about famous redheads, too. Some of them are arguably even as famous as him.

There can be no better judge of natural phenomena and redhead representatives, so we decided to go right to the man himself with some big questions.

Sean Dyche on his favourite redheads and the best hole in the world

Former Forest teammate Ian Woan accompanied Dyche to the Grand Canyon and recalls that the current Tricky Trees boss wasn't all that impressed by what he saw. Is it not, we ask, the best hole in the world?

"That’s a strange double entendre!" Dyche tells FourFourTwo. "I did visit the Grand Canyon with my old mate Ian Woan. He tells the story that with my impatience, I looked at it, said, 'Yeah that’s good' and walked off.

Former Everton manager Sean Dyche (Image credit: PA Images)

"Really it wasn’t quite that bad. We drove there from San Francisco, two naive young footballers who didn’t quite realise the length of the drive. It took five hours to get there, we spent an hour looking into this ginormous crater and then drove another five hours back.

"It is quite a sight though. A brilliant place."

Holes dealt with, there's serious business to which we must attend with Dyche. Who – the exclusion of Dyche himself is implied – is the best redhead?

"Oh, there are so many legends!" he says. " Just off the top of my head, I’ve seen Mick Hucknall live and I have to say his voice is ludicrously good. Ridiculous. I urge people to go and see him live.

"Nicole Kidman is always great to watch. We redheads are only five per cent of the world’s population, you know, and in Italian we’re known as zenzero. How cool is that?!

Sean Dyche, now the manager of Nottingham Forest (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Oh, then there’s Winston Churchill of course. He was a redhead and he did alright, didn’t he?"

Dyche has helped to stabilise Forest after he was appointed as the club's third manager of the season after Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou.

Simply Red are not currently on tour.