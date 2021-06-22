Bjorn Engels leaves Aston Villa for Royal Antwerp after 19 games in two years

Defender Bjorn Engels has completed his move from Aston Villa to Royal Antwerp.

The centre-back agreed a five-year deal at the Bosuilstadion last week and has now passed a medical.

He joined Villa from Reims in 2019 and made 19 appearances in all competitions, scoring once.

Engles returns to Belgium after starting his career with Club Brugge having come through the youth system.

“Aston Villa would like to thank Bjorn for his time at the club and wish him all the very best for the future,” read a club statement.