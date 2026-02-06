Championship star AXED by Ipswich Town as manager hints at behind-closed-doors bust-up

Ipswich Town are winless in their last two Championship fixtures but allowed a proven second-tier striker to join the team immediately outside the play-off places.

Despite their recent dip, Ipswich are one of the teams responsible for the pressure that’s piling up on Championship leaders Coventry City. Middlesbrough have drawn level on points with the Sky Blues and Hull City are four points behind, but Ipswich have directly taken six points from Frank Lampard’s side.

The Tractor Boys put five past Coventry without reply in their two league meetings this season. Only the leaders have scored more Championship goals, so it was perhaps not surprising that the Suffolk team were willing to trim some attacking depth in January.

Sammie Szmodics scored his only Championship goal for Ipswich against former club Blackburn Rovers (Image credit: Getty Images)

30-year-old Sammie Szmodics is a known quantity at Championship level. He scored 27 league goals for Blackburn Rovers in 2023-24, which persuaded promoted Ipswich to take him to Portman Road and into the Premier League.

He’s only scored once in his limited playing time in the second division this season and was permitted to reunite with former Rovers manager John Eustace with a loan to Derby County – seventh in the table and only six points behind Ipswich – for the rest of the season.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna was asked about the future of Szmodics when he spoke to the media before the two teams meet at Pride Park on Saturday.

“We’ll see what the summer brings,” said McKenna, as reported by the East Anglian Daily Times.

“[Szmodics] had two big injuries in the calendar year of 2025, both with complicated recoveries that have held him back a little bit. So there's obvious football things there.

“But in the end it wasn't a football decision, it wasn't related to his football performance. It was a decision that was made in the best interests of our group dynamic, of our dressing room culture, of the values of our dressing room and of our team.”

McKenna was keen to reiterate that the decision was made in the interests of Ipswich, despite the understandable perception that the loan deal risks strengthening a direct league rival.

Kieran McKenna (Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps hinting at some unrest behind-the-scenes, McKenna didn’t hold back when confirming Ipswich’s motivation for the move.

“The decision was made that it was best that Sammie wouldn't be with us for the rest of the season,” added McKenna.

“There was a possibility of that being on a permanent transfer but when there wasn't a suitable offer it was still considered that it was the best for him not to be here this season.”

Ipswich visit Derby in a lunchtime kick-off in the Championship on Saturday.

With Coventry and Hull playing later in the day, Middlesbrough not playing until Monday night and Ipswich still holding a game in hand, it’s a chance to make the teams above them sweat before they even take the field.