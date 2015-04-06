Blackpool relegated after Rotherham win

Lee Clark's men needed Brighton to avoid defeat at the New York Stadium and beat Reading on Tuesday to keep their slim hopes of survival alive.

It was not to be, though, as Matt Derbyshire fired Steve Evans' men to victory in what is a precious three points in Rotherham's own fight against an immediate return to League One - the South Yorkshire club now seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Blackpool's drop into League One has been on the cards for some time, with the club having endured a miserable season in which they have won just four matches and failed to win away from Bloomfield Road this season - their last win having coming against Brighton in January.