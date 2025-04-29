Liverpool have now told Darwin Nunez to LEAVE the club this summer: report

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has once again failed to impress this season

Darwin Nunez's career in England hasn't exactly gone to plan.

The Liverpool forward has scored 40 goals in 139 appearances for the Reds, but his performances have often left supporters and pundits questioning whether he is cut out for the demands English football brings.

A Jurgen Klopp signing, Nunez is facing an uncertain future, one that is set to be decided in the summer and it isn't looking good for the former Benfica man.

Liverpool ready to AXE Darwin Nunez as part of summer clear out

It could all come crashing down for Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez this summer (Image credit: Future)

"I can't accept if a player doesn't give everything. That is clear. I can accept it once, but twice was a bit too much. That's why I addressed it," bravely addressed Slot when asked about Nunez earlier this year.

If a manager questions your work rate, it is hard to come back from such a callout, especially one that plays out in public. Nunez was close to leaving Anfield in the summer, but we here at FourFourTwo think his time as a Liverpool player is likely coming to an end sooner rather than later.

Arne Slot could be the one to say bye bye to Nunez later this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to AS in Spain, Nunez has already been told he has no future on Merseyside, with Atletico Madrid thought to be sniffing round the former Almeria man already.

Angel Correa's potential departure after the Club World Cup with Atleti means a space has opened up for Nunez and the Reds will not stand in his way should a move materialise over the summer.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Liverpool CEO Michael Edwards is said to have been 'searching for his replacement for several weeks', with the likes of Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko already linked with a switch to Anfield.

Nottingham Forest is another interested party named in the report, but Nunez's next club heavily relies on playing Champions League football. Nunez, who is Liverpool's second-most expensive signing ever, would reportedly be available for just £30m this summer.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been frustrating to watch at times this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's humble opinion, Nunez has often cut a frustrated figure at Anfield, summed up by his poor pass to Mohamed Salah during the 5-1 win against Spurs just days ago. Things never seem to go his way.

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Sunday as they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.