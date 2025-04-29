Liverpool could receive transfer fee for Trent Alexander-Arnold exit: report

Liverpool could still receive a transfer fee for Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer.

The England international, who looks set to join Spanish giants Real Madrid later this year, is out of contract in the summer months with Carlo Ancelotti's side bidding to strike a deal.

But fresh details have emerged regarding Alexander-Arnold's contract details, with it not 100 per cent confirmed whether he will seek pastures new or not.

Why will Liverpool receive a fee from Trent Alexander-Arnold's exit this summer?

Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid (Image credit: Alamy)

A two-time Premier League winner, as well as boasting a UEFA Champions League winners medal too, it's safe to say Trent has lived every Liverpudlian's dream in terms of his successes.

Previous reports, as relayed by FourFourTwo, suggest Trent will move to Spain in 2025, but with the FIFA Club World Cup approaching, his contract may throw a proverbial spanner in the works somewhat.

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is said to be 'close' to joining Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish publication Relevo say Real Madrid want to sign Alexander-Arnold before the expiry of his contract, given their wishes to have him ready to play in the Club World Cup in America.

Liverpool are said to be standing firm on the issue and are adamant they either wait until his contract expires on June 30, or they pay a fee to have him released early in order to sign with the La Liga giants.

The summer window opens earlier than usual on June 1 and remains open until June 10. It will then close for six days before re-opening on June 16. As such, Real Madrid can strike a deal with Liverpool in early-June, theoratically speaking.

“It will be a difficult decision for him. When you’re a local lad, it’s very hard to leave your club, especially when you’ve just won the Premier League," said Paul Scholes recently, when asked how Liverpool will cope without one of their key men.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is idolised on Merseyside (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He’s with a big club at Liverpool and if you’re not at a big club it’s easy to make that move to Real Madrid. The thing he has to bear in mind is where is he more likely to win trophies for the next few years.

“I suppose Real Madrid have had a little bit of a slump, but their slumps don’t seem to last that long. There’s definitely more competition in England with Liverpool."

In FourFourTwo's view, Trent looks more than likely to join Real Madrid this summer and we feel it is now a certainty he will do so.

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Sunday as they take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.