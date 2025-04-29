Trent Alexander-Arnold's conversation with Liverpool owner John W Henry casts Real Madrid talks in further mystery

Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of contract this summer, in case you hadn't heard

A professional lip-reader has given their take on what was said between Liverpool owner John W Henry and Trent Alexander-Arnold during the club's title celebrations on Sunday.

Arne Slot's side made sure they will finish this season top of the Premier League by coming from behind to batter Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield.

But Liverpool fans have been desperate for clarity on the right-back's future all season amid reports of interest from Real Madrid to take him to the Bernabeu on a Bosman.

Lip-reader's take on Trent Alexander-Arnold's conversation with Liverpool owner

Liverpool have already put two potential departures to bed by signing Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah to new two-year details, but Alexander-Arnold is still set to go out of contract this summer as it stands.

That leaves the Reds academy graduate with a decision to make as to where he sees his career going after winning everything there is to win with his boyhood club...and in the meantime, the speculation continues to descend into ever sillier territory.

John W Henry chatted with Trent Alexander-Arnold at pitchside on Sunday (Image credit: Michael Regan – UEFA via Getty Images)

According to lip-reader Nicola Hickling, who spoke to gambling site OLBG, Henry tells Alexander-Arnold 'I want you to do the right thing. Best way and don't panic'.

Alexander-Arnold then supposedly replies 'should I decide?', to which Henry replies 'Absolutely. Let them know,' to which Alexander-Arnold nods in agreement.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Oh, good, that clears everything up then. Think we can all agree that was an entirely normal conversation that two human beings would actually have.

OLBG kindly provided a link to the clip being analysed, which shows Alexander-Arnold from behind in three-quarter profile with both men quite some distance from the camera. Even finding them in the first place is a bit of Where's Wally job.

A huge embrace between head coach Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes - two big appointments had to be made last year and Liverpool nailed them both. pic.twitter.com/fTf1SPewk5April 27, 2025

Liverpool have romped to their 20th title this season, drawing themselves level with Manchester United in the all-time English top flight title rankings.

An exit for Alexander-Arnold would leave a massive gap in the squad, with the 26 year old still playing a key part in their campaign despite being beneath his best. He remains ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-backs in the world right now.