Liverpool Premier League title retention hopes BOOSTED by summer plans: report
Arne Slot's Liverpool side haven't even been given their Premier League trophy yet, but are already making plans for how to keep it next season
We're not taking anything away from Liverpool by saying this - they have been dominant for a reason - but they are unlikely to have such an easy time defending their Premier League title as they were given this season.
Arne Slot's side have cruised to their 20th English top-flight title while would-be contenders Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea all dropped by the wayside early in the season.
But those clubs are likely to strengthen substantially this summer - and Liverpool are reportedly ready to follow suit.
Liverpool preparing for busy summer transfer window
The Reds had an extremely quiet summer window last year, with Federico Chiesa their only immediate first-team acquisition, while Giorgi Mamardashvili was signed ahead of time for a summer 2025 arrival.
But the Mirror write that Liverpool expect it to be a different story this summer with the club ready to splash the cash around to strengthen the squad.
There are some obvious areas for improvement. Trent Alexander-Arnold still faces an uncertain future, with youngster Conor Bradley still yet to prove he is the absolute heir apparent should FourFourTwo's number 1 in the list of the best right-backs in the world right now depart.
Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas have not been outstanding at left-back, with Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez linked with a move to help fill that vacancy.
Liverpool have meanwhile relied heavily on Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo for their goals this season, with out-and-out strikers Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez playing more of a backseat role. That would make centre-forward another obvious area for recruitment for sporting director Richard Hughes.
The side's central midfield and centre-back berths have been more or less nailed down this season, but the report suggests Liverpool may look to add depth on those areas.
Liverpool have not gone back-to-back on league titles since winning it in 1983 and 1984.
Jurgen Klopp's side were unconvincing in their attempt to retain the trophy in 2020/21, with an awful run of form midway through the season seeing them finish 3rd - some 17 points behind Manchester City.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.