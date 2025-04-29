Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea & Man United all set for talks with 18-goal target seeking Premier League return: report
A whole host of Premier League sides are queuing up to sign the talented forward
Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United are all battling to sign a former Premier League forward.
The Gunners' hunt for a new striker has been well documented, with Liverpool also rumoured to be parting ways with Darwin Nunez this summer, as per Arne Slot's request.
Elsewhere, both Chelsea and Manchester United want to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town, but it is a former Everton hotshot who is now eyeing a second chance in English football in 2025.
Which player is wanted by AT LEAST four Premier League clubs this summer?
With the need for a new centre forward high up on the agenda of at least 7-8 Premier League clubs, getting value for money in a high-spending market remains the biggest task of all.
But after scoring 18 goals in Serie A so far this season, one man from Atalanta could be on his way back to England and plenty of teams see him as the answer to their problems this summer.
It is former Everton man Ademola Lookman who continues to dominate the conversation, with it thought that at least five clubs want to sign him permanently ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.
CaughtOffside say, as well as the clubs named previously, Barcelona are also said to be stepping up their pursuit of Lookman, with his value estimated to be in the region of £55m.
Chelsea and Manchester United may both decide to look at Delap, but Newcastle United, Liverpool and Arsenal are in desperate need of a new forward, with Lookman's Premier League experience a huge boost.
Lookman has 25 goal contributions this season (18 goals and seven assists) and is able to play in a multitude of positions across the front line. His Europa League display for Atalanta against Bayer Leverkusen in 2024 is ranked at no.39 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest individual performances of all time.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, Lookman would be a neat pick-up given he is approaching the latter years of his 20s and still has his best years ahead of him.
The Atalanta man seems to have come on heaps and bounds since his days at Goodison Park.
What has Ademola Lookman said on his future?
"I'm anticipating the future because I'm looking forward to achieving great things," he said when speaking to the BBC back in 2024.
"I'm never really satisfied. That's always my mindset - let's go for more. I'm just focused [to] keep on fighting for the things I want."
