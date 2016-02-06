Blanc claims Champions League won't decide PSG fate

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc is confident he will soon have news about his contract renewal and has claimed his future at the Ligue 1 leaders does not depend on the outcome of their Champions League campaign.

The 50-year-old has guided PSG to eight trophies since taking charge ahead of 2013-14, but the team is yet to make a major impact on the European stage during his tenure.

Reports at the beginning of the season suggested the club could part company with the coach when his deal expires in June if Champions League glory evades them again, but Blanc has dismissed such claims.

"My contract renewal? You will have to be patient for now, but there will be news soon," he told a news conference.

"We are making progress. My future at PSG does not depend on the Champions League.

"The club has told me that they want to renew my contract, regardless of what happens in Europe."

PSG are still unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season after 24 games, but a tough task awaits on Sunday when they travel to rivals Marseille, with Blanc expecting a heated encounter.

"[Marseille] are enduring a difficult season, we are aware of that. Sunday's game could save their season a bit.

"It was a very heated game last year and even more heated two years ago. It's still Le Classique. But we always want to win.

"Talent allows you to win games, but you need the team to win titles."

PSG will be without Marco Verratti and Gregory van der Wiel due to injury when they travel to Marseille, but Javier Pastore and David Luiz are ready to return.