Blanc defends Cavani but still wants more goals

Paris Saint-Germain boss Laurent Blanc has defended Edinson Cavani's recent form, but admits the forward will be judged on goals.

The Uruguay international has scored just once in his last seven matches in all competitions and has come under fire in sections of the French media for his performances.

Blanc insists Cavani performs an important role for the team from his position on the left of PSG's forward line but accepts his goal record should be improved.

"Being in that wide position means he has to do defensive work but I think that's in his nature," he told the media ahead of his side's clash with Troyes.

"It may be to the detriment of his individual performance but I think that the team and the coach are very happy. Edi is a team player, anyway.

"This is a boy who is judged on the goals he scores. When he scores, you say he is a very good player.

"I think he's a useful boy for the collective. He has to improve in front of goal because scoring goals is part of his job, that's also why we signed him."