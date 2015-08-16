Blanc delighted with dynamic PSG

Laurent Blanc is confident that Paris Saint-Germain will be an even stronger force in Europe this season after they eased to a 2-0 victory over newly promoted Gazelec Ajaccio.

First-half goals from Blasie Matuidi and captain Thiago Silva sealed the win over the Ligue 1 debutants at the Parc de Princes on Sunday, and Blanc expressed his delight at his side's efficient display.

"I think the big difference this year is that we are renewing the squad, and we have done so in time for the season, which was not the case last season," said Blanc, who has added Benjamin Stambouli, Kevin Trapp and Angel di Maria to his squad since last term.

"We will focus the work on this all season because it is mainly on these details that we will be able to have the determination to win big games.

"We can compete on all levels, especially in the [UEFA] Champions League, if we remain at 100 per cent and we have the full workforce.

"It was a dynamic win [against Gazelec], but what pleased me most was the defensive concentration of our players, which we have shown throughout pre-season."

Only goalkeeper Trapp started against Gazelec, with Stambouli coming off the bench and Di Maria left out of the matchday squad.