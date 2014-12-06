Blanc eyes improvement from unbeaten PSG

Following Chelsea's 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday, PSG are now the only unbeaten side in Europe's major leagues as they moved top of Ligue 1.

Second-placed Marseille could return to the summit with a win over Metz on Sunday, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic's brace ensured PSG kept their unbeaten run this season going.

However, Blanc reiterated his suggestion that his side have room for improvement - highlighting their tendency to start slowly as exhibited by Alejandro Bedoya's eighth-minute opener at Parc des Princes.

"PSG are the last unbeaten team and it's a pleasure," he told Canal+.

"However, you judge a season at the end. There will be better days. I'm optimistic.

"We will continue to take points, but with style. It is only December, but we have had a good season. There are periods when we find our game, and then, without any real explanation, it falls through.

"It leaves room for our opponents to benefit. We also have at the moment problems in the start of the match.

"When we are PSG, opponents are motivated to beat us, but when I see our results, although there remains a lot of work to do, it's positive."